Bad condition of roads irks residents

Almost 15 years have passed since Viswas Nagar and Vasanth Nagar came into existence. Both of them have become important residential colonies in Karumandapam area of the city.

More than 80 percent of the plot owners, who bought plots when the new layouts were formed, have constructed houses and they have become permanent residents of Viswas Nagar and Vasanth Nagar. However, except main roads, the residential colonies do not have inner roads or street roads. The main roads too give nightmarish experience to residents and motorists as they have been totally tattered. The roads have potholes at many spots.

It is said that the roads, except a few, were laid about five years ago. With elected representatives and officials paying little attention to carry out repair and maintenance works, the roads have suffered extensive damage.

Stating that the roads had become unfit for smooth ride within a few months of formation apparently due to poor quality, a resident said that they had failed to withstand even a single rain. Since then, no repair or maintenance work was taken up. Lamenting that the corporation was responsible for the poor condition of roads, another resident said that the workers, who dug roads to provide drinking water connection to the newly constructed houses, had never closed them properly. It had further damaged the roads.

“We find it extremely difficult to drive two-wheelers due to the poor condition of roads. Besides causing body ache, two-wheelers often face problems,” says N. Naresh, member, Vasanth Nagar Welfare Association.

Pointing out the absence of inner roads since the formation of residential colonies, he said the residents had been facing nightmarish experience to reach their houses. The sufferings would double during monsoon period.

Mr. Naresh said that though several representations were sent to officials and councillors demanding repair, rehabilitation of roads and formation of inner roads, their demands were yet to get proper response.