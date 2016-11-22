BJP finishes third in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi

more-in

KARUR/THANJAVUR: The BJP finished third in the Thanjavur and Aravakurichi constituencies on Tuesday, relegating the DMDK to the background in both the constituencies.

The DMDK, which was the principal Opposition Party in the State between 2011 and 2016, managed to get just 1513 votes in Aravakurichi. Its candidate M. Muthu finished the race behind the BJP and the PMK candidates.

Except the DMK, all other 37 candidates including the BJP, the DMDK and the PMK forfeited their deposits. The third place went to S. Prabhu of the BJP with 3162 votes and was followed by M. Baskaran of the PMK with 995 votes. As many as 1,538 voters had opted for NOTA.

The dismal performance came as a disappointment for the DMDK cadre as the party fielded its candidate in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi constituencies hoping to regain some of the lost ground in the State politics.

Both its leaders Vijayakant and Premalatha had campaigned for the DMDK candidate in Aravakurichi.

In Thanjavur too the BJP candidate, M.S. Ramalingam finished third. Mr. Ramalingam, who was contesting for the fourth time for the Thanjavur Assembly elections, secured 3,806 votes to relish the consolation of having bested the DMDK and the PMK voters among others.

A host of BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Shipping Pon. Radhakrishnan, party State president Tamizhisai Soundararajan, party national general secretary Muralidhar Rao, national secretary H. Raja, Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh L. Ganesan and former Union Minister C.P. Radhakrishnan, campaigned for him.

Sangh Parivar sources confided with The Hindu that their original target was securing at least 10,000 votes in Thanjavur this time and with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ``striking a chord with the middle class'' through is demonetisation move they believed that it was well within their reach.