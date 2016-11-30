Ariyamangalam garbage dump raises a stink

DYFI cadres staging a protest near the garbage dump at Ariyamangalam in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

About 20 members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) were taken into custody after they staged a protest condemning the Tiruchi Corporation for its failure to take steps for the safe disposal of the huge volume of accumulated garbage at its Ariyamangalam garbage dump.

The agitators also demanded that the Corporation stop forthwith further dumping of garbage at the site.

The agitation comes amidst persistent demands and sporadic agitations seeking the closure of the garbage dump from local residents, who have been complaining over the pollution caused by the facility.

“The problem has been festering for several years. The Corporation had announced plans to go in for bio-capping of the accumulated garbage. But no efforts have been made in this direction so far,” said P.Lenin, district secretary, DYFI, who led the agitation said.

He demanded immediate steps to process the accumulated garbage. “The Corporation should process and recycle garbage at the micro compost yards and stop dumping more solid wastes at the garbage dump,” he said..

The DYFI members stopped a garbage truck as part of the protest before being taken into custody. All the arrested were later released in the evening.