Agonising traffic woes worsening

Not a single meeting of traffic advisory committee would have passed without discussing the agonising traffic woes of Tiruchi city, which is worsening day-by-day with fast-growing vehicle population.

It is not just that the woes are caused by multiplication of vehicle population alone. The indifferent behaviour of motorists, who park vehicles along the roadsides and on roads at their will, apathy of traffic policemen, inefficient or ineffective enforcement mechanism and lack of constructive plans with the Tiruchi City Corporation are among the reasons for the traffic woes.

Narrow roads and lanes and indiscriminate parking of vehicles in the nooks and corners of the city have added to the woes. It has made driving a nightmarish experience for motorists on many commercial roads, including Big Bazaar street, NSB road, Nandhi Koil Street, Chinna Kadai street, Singarathope, Big Kammala street, Chinna Kammala street, Burma Bazaar and others.

The issue is not just restricted to commercial areas. Other non commercial areas such as Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Thiruvanaikoil, East Boulevard Road, Holy Cross college road, Karur road, Shastri road, Cantonment and Srirangam too encounter the chaos associated with the indiscriminate and uncontrolled parking. The chaos is acute in the city’s main commercial areas around the Rockfort temple. It is not an easy task to drive along the narrow lanes of Singarathope. The undisciplined parking gives headache to the traffic managers in and around Chathiram bus stand and main guard gate too. In the absence of designated parking areas, except a few, the shopping areas of the city have been bearing the brunt of parking woes.

Except a few major commercial business houses, most of them do not have parking facilities. They bank on the streets to make their customers park their vehicles.

While acknowledging that the parking chaos is attributed to a combination of reasons, cross sections of motorists blame the traffic managers and the Tiruchi Corporation for failing to devise a comprehensive short term and long term plans to minimise the problems.

“It is appalling that the fast growing city does not have futuristic plan to handle the parking menace. It is high time to devise both short and long term plans at least now,” says S. Boopathy, a retired Central government employee in Srinivasa Nagar.

Stating that there is nothing wrong in following best traffic management practices, he said that a few cities in the State including Coimbatore had been following the practice of marking two wheeler and four wheeler parking areas along the roads of commercial and non-commercial areas so as to ensure disciplined parking. The parking mark could be changed to opposite side for every three months to ensure equality among the shopkeepers of both sides.

Mr. Boopathy further said that no new shopping malls or big commercial houses should be allowed without providing adequate space for parking.

Similarly, the Corporation must devise a long term plan to construct parking lots in at least 10 places of the city. It should be implemented in a time-bound manner.