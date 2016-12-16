AIADMK cadre fast, urge Sasikala to take over reins

more-in

: A group of AIADMK cadre observed a fast for a couple of hours near the MGR statue at Cantonment in Tiruchi on Thursday urging the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s confidante V.K. Sasikala to take over as the general secretary of the party.

Around 25 cadre, many of them who had quit the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and joined the AIADMK after meeting former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Chennai about a few months ago, assembled near the MGR statue in the morning and began an “indefinite fast.”

Holding AIADMK flags and placards, they urged Ms. Sasikala to take over the reins of the party. They said that the void created by the demise of Jayalalithaa could only be filled by her. They also raised slogans in support of Jayalalithaa and Ms. Sasikala.

“The need of the hour is to find a solid leader to guide the party. We do not have a real choice except for Ms. Sasikala. She should come forward to lead the party,” said B. Raja Raja Cholan, one of the fasting cadre.

He added that the party men stood behind her and she should have no hesitation in taking up the mantle. The party would flourish under her leadership, he maintained.

K.P. Balasubramanian, another cadre who joined the AIADMK recently, said that the party had a strong base and it should not be allowed to be weakened. Many cadre said that they had been forced to go on fast after finding that some of the banners and posters hailing Ms. Sasikala had been defaced.

Later, police arrived at the spot and asked the cadre to withdraw the fast. Since, they refused to call off the fast, the police took all 25 persons into preventive custody. Later, they were taken to a marriage hall.

Meanwhile, posters with images of Ms. Sasikala continued to be defaced in various parts of the city. The posters were found torn or defaced by tar or paint. A police officer said no complaint had been lodged so far, and therefore, no case had been registered.