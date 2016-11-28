A temple remains neglected

A view of the Sri Erumbeeswarar temple in Tiruverambur near Tiruchi.

The Chola-built rock-cut temple dedicated to Sri Erumbeeswarar in Tiruverambur on the Tiruchi - Thnajavur national highway near here has been languishing without maintenance.

The temple built on a hill about 60 feet in height from ground level by the Aditya Chola centuries ago in memory of his victory in a battle is under the maintenance of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

According to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR and CE) sources, the HR and CE had sent a proposal to the ASI to take up repair and maintenance work so that the ‘mahakumbabhishekam’ can be performed sooner.

The temple ceiling has become weak; a major part of the inner ‘prakaram’ has developed cracks all around due to seepage of water.

The ‘palli arai’ near the Sri Nadunkuzhal Nayaki shrine and the store room near Sri Natarja shrine too had developed leakage problem.

Local residents said that though a ‘Nandavanam’ was set up a few years ago, most of the flowering plants and horticultural species had withered due to poor maintenance and inadequate watering.

Pipes erected for supply of water have been in disuse. Two concrete pillars atop which an illuminated hoarding ‘Siva Siva’ was set up, has developed cracks forcing the authorities to set up supporting iron beams as a precautionary measure.

The temple has a number of inscriptions. A tank dedicated to the temple remains polluted.

A part of the compound on the embankment of the tank has caved in. The tank gets its water supply from the Tiruvermbur tank.

With Tiruverumbur accounting for mushroom growth of residential colonies, the sewage water has been let into the tank.

Although the Tourism Department and the City Corporation, about four years ago, had taken up beautification project all along the tank at an estimate of Rs. 45 lakh, the same had been badly damaged.

The ‘kumbabhishekam’ of the temple was performed last about 15 years ago, according to sources.