A search for the strong room key

THANJAVUR: The vote counting exercise for the Thanjavur Assembly constituency commenced on a rather dramatic note at the Kundavai Nachiyar Government Arts College here on Tuesday morning with top officials searching, well, for the key to the sealed strong room where the EVMs were kept.

It was eight in the morning and there was tight multi-layer security around the counting centre to ward off enthusiastic party cadres. Gun-toting para-military guards were all round the strong room in the counting centre which was also under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance. But the room was still to be opened.

Anxiety was writ large on the face of the top officials, who were expecting somebody to arrive and the mobiles were ringing continuously. Suddenly a car darted into the counting centre and swept into the portico. Out of that jumped a lady officer who literally ran into the counting centre much to the relief of the officers.

At last, the key to the sealed strong room arrived and the room containing the EVMs were opened at quarter past eight, after which only the preliminary works to the counting process commenced.

Insiders recalled that in the Assembly elections held in May last too, the lock of the strong room where the Orathanad constituency EVMs were kept had to be broken open as the key was misplaced. Thanjavur has a tradition in polls too, it seems.