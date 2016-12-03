A new temple on the banks of Cauvery

HOLY PLACE: A temple being constructed at the banks of the Cauvery in Mahendramangalam near Thottiyam where Sri Paramacharya had stayed for three years till 1914. | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

A temple is being constructed on the banks of the Cauvery River at Mahendramangalam near Thottiyam where Sri Paramacharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam had stayed years back.

Sri Paramacharya chose to stay here for three years till 1914 to learn Vedas during the initial period. He is said to have crossed the Cauvery using a coracle to reach the place. The Paramacharya had installed the idol of Sri Adi Sankarar to offer worship during his stay here.

After he left Mahendramangalam, a small mandapam was constructed at this site with a small shrine dedicated to Sri Adi Sankarar. "But the mandapam was too small and could not accommodate devotees. Hence, the Sankara Mutt has now taken up construction of a temple in that area," Mutt sources told The Hindu. The old outer prakaram has been demolished and a new one with more space has been constructed.

A photograph showing Sri Paramacharya leaving Mahendramangalam in 1914 has also been displayed near the shrine. The shrine where the idols of Sri Adi Sankarar and Sri Paramacharyar where kept is now being renovated.