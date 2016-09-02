Constable recruits peel off at the passing out parade at the Police Recruit School in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Ceremonial passing out parades held to mark the completion of their six-month training

After completing six months training here, 689 Tamil Nadu Special Police Youth Brigade (TNSPYB) members were absorbed as Grade- II Police Constables.

Ceremonial passing out parades were held separately on the Tamil Nadu Special Police –I Battalion campus and on the District Armed Reserve Ground premises here to mark the completion of their training.

A total number of 484 recruits were trained at the Temporary Police Recruit School in Tamil Nadu Special Police – I Battalion campus, while 205 other recruits were imparted training at the Police Recruit School in Anna Nagar Navalpattu area on the city’s outskirts.

The recruits were trained on a range of aspects including parade, physical training, weapon handling and firing besides yoga and karate.

Special lectures were conducted on stress management, social service, police - public relation, human rights, traffic rules and regulation and also AIDS awareness.

The Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Sunil Kumar took the salute and witnessed the impressive passing out parade held at the Armed Reserve ground and distributed prizes to winners in various subjects.

Commissioner of Police M.N. Manjunatha took the salute at the passing out parade held on the Tamil Nadu Special Police – I battalion campus and distributed prizes to the winners.

The Tamil Nadu Special Police Youth Brigade members were initially recruited to assist the police in traffic management, driving police vehicles, delivery of court summons and crowd regulation.

In order to strengthen the Tamil Nadu Police department, the State government decided to absorb the Youth Brigade members as Grade –II Police Constables after imparting basic training for six months.