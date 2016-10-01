Tamil Nadu Civic Polls 2016

As many as 6,320 nominations were filed for various local bodies in the district on Friday, taking the total number of nominations received to 8,938 for the 4,466 posts in the district.

A maximum of 4,420 nominations were received for village panchayat wards and 1,007 for village panchayat presidents. As many as 370 nominations were filed for town panchayat wards, 234 for panchayat union wards, 103 for municipal wards and 21 for district panchayat wards.

As many as 165 nominations were filed for the election to the Tiruchi Corporation Council on Friday taking the total number of nominations received so far to 289 for the 65 wards in the city. Many of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidates, including M. Anbazhagan, former Deputy Mayor for ward 48, filed their papers on Friday. Some of candidates of the People’s Welfare Front constituents also filed their papers.

Forty-seven candidates filed their nominations in Ariyamangalam zone, 43 in Golden Rock, 42 in Srirangam and 33 in K. Abishekapuram zone.

Disgruntlement

Meanwhile, disgruntlement over seat allotment in the DMK came to the fore on Friday as a former councillor of the party G .Ramesh, considered close to Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLA, filed his nomination papers for ward 32 as an Independent as he was denied a party ticket in this election. Mr. Ramesh had won from the ward in 2001 and 2006 but could not get a DMK ticket in 2011 when M. Anbazhagan, the former Deputy Mayor, contested and won from the ward.