October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, is celebrated with nationalistic pride all over India. But for K. Karthikeyan, a part-time student of Mechanical Engineering, based in Tiruchi, nearly every day provides a moment to remember the Father of the Nation.

An avid collector of stamps and currency commemorating the Mahatma, Karthikeyan got started on his hobby by interacting with the foreign tourists who visited the Teppakulam area in downtown Tiruchi. “I soon realised that India had a wealth of collectible stamps and currency, more interesting than those of foreign countries, so I switched my focus,” Karthikeyan told The Hindu .

Among the rare pieces in his collection of 5,000 Mahatma Gandhi stamps is the set of four issued in 1948. The philatelic tribute (Rs.10, 12 annas, 3.5 annas and 1.5 annas), issued on August 15, 1948, as part of Independence Day celebrations, made Gandhiji the first Indian to be depicted on the country’s stamps.

What increases their rarity is their high denomination, and the fact that they were printed by Helio Courvoisier, Sa. LaChaux De Fonds of Switzerland instead of the India Security Press. “One of my collector-friends, who is no more, gifted me this set,” said Karthikeyan, who is a member of the Tiruchirappalli Philatelic Club. Online research suggests that the individual worth of this stamp may be in the range of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 14,000.

He also has stamps made of khadi, and of important incidents in the Independence movement related to Mahatma Gandhi.

Karthikeyan said it was important for newcomers to philately to join a certified club, to minimise chances of collecting counterfeits, and also to choose a theme before getting started. “I’m concentrating on Gandhiji and Thanjavur culture for now. When you start researching your theme, you pick up lots of background history about the subject,” he said.

Besides the 1948-stamp, Karthikeyan also has other Gandhian commemorative issues in currency. “Most of the younger generation is only familiar with the Rs. 10 coin issued in 2004, but this was already issued thrice before, in the last century,” he said. Karthikeyan has a Rs. 10 coin that was issued in 1969 to mark the birth centenary (1869) of Mahatma Gandhi, which is more valuable than its present-day cousins. Made of 80 per cent silver, the coin is 34mm in diameter.

Joy of a find

Karthikeyan, who commutes to Karaikudi daily to attend classes at Alagappa Chettiar College of Engineering and Technology, said philately and coin collecting had helped him use his leisure time constructively. “It can be an expensive hobby, but if a collector is determined and organised, he or she can build up an impressive collection. Nothing can be more thrilling than finding the stamp or coin of your choice after a long search.”