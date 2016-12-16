Tiruchirapalli

37 Lankan Tamil refugees fly home

A group of 37 Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who were housed in various camps across the State left for their homeland by air from here on Thursday. Eighteen among them were women, 12 men and seven children. The Lankan Tamils who left on Thursday had been staying at refugee camps at Vazhavandankottai in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal and Ramanathapuram. Police sources said they returned to their homeland after obtaining exit clearance from the State government. The refugees left by a Sri Lankan Airlines flight from here to Colombo, sources added.

