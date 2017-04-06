34 injured in jallikattu at Tiruchi and Pudukottai

more-in

Thirty four persons were injured in jallikattu held at a couple of villages in Tiruchi and neighbouring Pudukottai district on Thursday.

The jallikattu in Pudukottai district was held at Meenampatti village near Alangudi where 385 bulls brought from various places were released.

The event which concluded before noon saw the participation of 100 tamers. Police sources said 26 tamers were injured of which 25 were treated as out-patients and one person was referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

In Tiruchi district, jallikattu was held at Kulathukaranpatti village near Vaiympatti in which a little over 420 bulls participated. As many as 293 tamers took part.

Police sources said eight persons were injured of which one was referred to Government Hospital at Manapparai for further treatment. The remaining injured were treated as out-patients.