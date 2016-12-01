3 killed in explosives unit blast near Tiruchi

Police personnel cordon off the blast site at Murugampatti near Thuraiyur. | Photo Credit: A. Muralitharan

Three persons were killed on Thursday in a blast in a private explosives manufacturing unit at Murugampatti, near Uppiliapuram, in Tiruchi district.

The blast occurred at 7.30 a.m at the unit, which has been running for 15 years.

Police said 20 persons were on duty during the shift that commenced at 6 a.m. Sixteen persons were trapped inside the building that collapsed in the impact of the explosion.

The unit is about 90 kilometres from Tiruchi.

Rescue operation under way

Rescue operation, involving use of four earth movers, were under way and two bodies found near the site. A villager said the sound of the blast could be heard five kilometres away.

Collector K.S. Palanisamy has confirmed that five were injured .