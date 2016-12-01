3 dead in blast at Tiruchi explosives unit

more-in

Three persons died in blast at private explosive manufacturing unit at Murugampatti near Uppiliapuram in Tiruchi district. Police say the casualty figures could be more as rescue operations are underway.

The blast took place at around 7.30 am in the sprawling licensed unit which has been running for 15 years. Police said 20 persons were on duty in the morning shift that commenced at 6 am. Sixteen persons were trapped inside building that collapsed in the impact of the explosion. Top police officers and firefighters are on the spot to oversee rescue operations.

The unit is about 90 kilometres from Tiruchi