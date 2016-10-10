PATIENT HEARING:Judicial officers listening to petitioners at the lok adalat in Tiruchi on Saturday.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

A total of 2,417 cases were settled for Rs. 2.79 crore at the mega Lok Adalat held at six centres in the district on Saturday.

A maximum settlement of Rs. 1.38 crore was arrived at for 112 motor accident cases, followed by Rs. 50.15 lakh for 73 civil disputes, Rs. 10.50 lakh for matrimonial cases. As many as 973 cases involving petty offences were settled for Rs. 5.84 lakh. As many as 1,165 traffic cases were settled for Rs. 2.86 lakh.

S. Kumaraguru, Principal District Judge and Chairman of District Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the adalat. It was held at two centres in Tiruchi and one centre each at Manapparai, Musiri, Lalgudi and Thuraiyur. A. Geetha, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, supervised the arrangements.