82 submit papers for polls to Tiruchi Corporation Council

A total of 82 candidates including AIADMK candidates like Mayor A.Jaya and former Mayor Sarubala R.Tondaiman filed their nomination papers for elections to the Tiruchi Corporation council on Tuesday.

While 16 nominations were received for wards in Srirangam zone, 33 for Ariyamangalam zone. Similarly, 12 for K. Abishekapuram zone and 21 for wards in Golden Rock zone.

While Ms. Jaya presented papers for ward 51 with the Assistant Returning Officer at K. Abishekapuram zone, Ms. Tondaiman filed papers for the ward 44 with the ARO at Golden Rock zone. Similarly, Deputy Mayor J. Srinivasan, who has been shifted from ward 24, has filed papers for ward 22 with the ARO at Ariyamangalam zone.

Zonal Chairpersons R. Gnansekar (K. Abishekapuram) and N. Manoharan (Golden Rock) were among those filed papers. S.Tamilarasi and S. Jayanthi filed nomination papers for ward 1 and 2 respectively in Srirangam zone.

Earlier, accompanied by party cadres and supporters the candidates nominated by AIADMK took out processions in their respective areas.

A total of 228 nominations were filed for various local bodies in the district on Tuesday. Apart from 82 for the Tiruchi Corporation Council, 97 were filed for village panchayat wards, 13 for village panchayat presidents, 32 for district panchayat wards, three for panchayat union wards and one for town panchayat ward. With this, a total of 401 nominations have been filed for various posts in the district till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, supporters of a few sitting AIADMK councillors, who were denied ticket to contest in the Tiruchi Corporation election, staged a protest at the party’s urban district office in Puthur. The disgruntled party men tried to block the car of Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, who is the urban district secretary, when he arrived at the party office. However, the policemen escorted him to the office.