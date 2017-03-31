Tiruchirapalli

22 injured in jallikattu

350 bulls were brought and 250 tamers participated

Twenty-two persons were injured at a ‘jallikattu’ held at Keezhakurichi near Annavasal in the district on Friday. They were treated by the special team of para-medical personnel at the site. In all, 350 bulls were brought from Pudukottai, Sivaganga and Thanjavur districts and 250 bull-tamers participated in it.

A large number of spectators from various villages arrived at the venue, as the ‘jallikattu’ is held after a gap of six years.

Tight police bandobust was provided for the smooth conduct of the jallikattu.

