2 killed in accident

Two persons were killed and five others injured in a road accident at Karuppoor on the Tiruvaiyaru-Kumbakonam road on Friday.

Police said that a van carrying seven people and food items for a film unit camping at Tiruvaiyaru was involved in a collision with a blue metal laden truck from Karur. Van driver P. Vijayakumar (43) of Sakkottai near Kumbakonam and Arumugam (53) of Chennai who was part of the team tasked with supply of food items for the cinema unit members were killed on the spot while five others, including a woman, were injured. Cine actors Prabhu Deva, Thangar Bacchan and others dispensed with the film shoot for the day and visited the injured at the TMCH. Kabisthalam police have registered a case and are investigating.