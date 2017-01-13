19 injured in accident

more-in

Nineteen passengers were injured after a private bus rammed against a bus from behind on the Tiruchi – Chennai national highway at Siruvachur in the early hours of Thursday.

Police sources said a Tirunelveli-bound State Express Transport Corporation bus had halted at Siruvachur. The driver of an omni bus, which was coming behind is said to have applied sudden brakes in the early hours and collided against the vehicle in front.

Another private bus that was following the omni bus rammed the vehicle from behind. The private bus in which 46 persons were on board was on its way to Karur from Melmaruvathur when the accident occurred.

Two among the 19 injured passengers were male and the rest were women. Fifteen injured women were treated as out-patients at Perambalur Government Hospital, while four other women were admitted to the Government Hospital at Tiruchi.