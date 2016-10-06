Opposition: Members of Tamil Desiya Periyakkam staging a protest on the Cauvery issue in Tiruchi on Wednesday.— Photo: M. Moorthy

Tamil Desiya Periyakkam members flay Centre on Cauvery issue

Nineteen members of Tamil Desiya Periyakkam and a few other organisations were taken into custody after they burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the Union government for its submission before the Supreme Court that the Cauvery Management Board could not be constituted immediately here on Wednesday.

High drama prevailed as some of the agitators managed to burn the effigy despite the heavy police deployment around the Central Bus Stand area.

The agitators, led by Kavithuvan of Tamil Desiya Periyakkam, raised slogans against the Centre condemning it for denying the rights of Tamil Nadu.