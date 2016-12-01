Tiruchirapalli

18 labourers killed in blast at Tiruchi factory

Police personnel cordon off the blast site at Murugampatti near Thuraiyur.   | Photo Credit: A. Muralitharan

more-in

Eighteen labourers were killed and five others were injured in a major blast at a private explosive substances manufacturing unit at T. Murungapatti near Thuraiyur on Thursday.

According to locals and police sources, the blast occurred at around 7.30 a.m. at the PETN (Petra Erithrital Tetra Nitrate) unit–II, where a group of over 15 labourers were said to have been working. There are four units inside the sprawling factory established on an area of 160 acres.

The impact of the huge explosion was such that the deafening sound could be heard 5 km from the blast site, said the locals.

Post a Comment
More In Tamil Nadu Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2016 1:56:29 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/18-labourers-killed-in-blast-at-Tiruchi-factory/article16734994.ece

© The Hindu