18 labourers killed in blast at Tiruchi factory

Eighteen labourers were killed and five others were injured in a major blast at a private explosive substances manufacturing unit at T. Murungapatti near Thuraiyur on Thursday.

According to locals and police sources, the blast occurred at around 7.30 a.m. at the PETN (Petra Erithrital Tetra Nitrate) unit–II, where a group of over 15 labourers were said to have been working. There are four units inside the sprawling factory established on an area of 160 acres.

The impact of the huge explosion was such that the deafening sound could be heard 5 km from the blast site, said the locals.