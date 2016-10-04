A whopping 16,685 nominations, including 683 for the Tiruchi Corporation, have been received for the 4,466 posts in various local bodies in the district. On Monday alone, the last date for filing of nominations, over 7,300 nominations were filed.

On Monday, 4,223 nominations were filed for village panchayat wards, 990 for village panchayat presidents, 877 for panchayat union wards, 643 for town panchayat wards, 220 for municipal wards and 68 for district panchayat wards. In all, a maximum of 10,944 nominations have been received for the 3,408 village panchayat wards and 2,375 nominations for the 404 village panchayat presidents posts.

The 241 panchayat union wards in the district have attracted 1,166 nominations and 252 town panchayat wards have received 1,049 nominations.

As many as 340 nominations have been filed for the 72 municipal wards and the 24 district panchayat wards have attracted 128 nominations.