: The Southern Railway on Thursday placed 13 ticket checking staff of Tiruchi Railway Division under suspension for allegedly making false travel allowance claims.

Those suspended included S. Veerasekaran, Chief Ticketing Inspector, Tiruchi and assistant general secretary of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) and M. Thamaraiselvan, Chief Ticketing Inspector, Thanjavur and branch secretary of SRMU of that town. The action followed an inquiry conducted by the Tiruchi railway divisional authorities on instructions from the Southern Railway headquarters recently.

The inquiry was ordered upon receiving complaints that some ticket checking employees were falsely claiming travelling allowance without carrying out their duty and achieving the target.

Sources said that irregularities were detected during random checks. Their actual working and travelling allowance they used to claim differed.

A report was submitted to the headquarters by the divisional authorities. The practice had reportedly been going on for many years.

The other suspended employees were F.M.A. Jayaraj, S. Muruganandhan, M. Raja, E. Manohar, P. Anthonysamy, H. Abdul Sirajuddin, A. Periyannan, S. Dorairaj, A. Nazir Ahmed, R. Ravi and Jermiah Melvin – all Travelling Ticket Inspectors based at Tiruchi, Villupuram and Thanjavur.

Early last month, 11 railway employees of Tiruchi Division were suspended after they allegedly created a ruckus in the chamber of the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and obstructed the officer from discharging his duty as well as for their alleged unruly behaviour. The employees had threatened the officer for no consulting the SRMU in the preparation of the new link roster for the Travelling Ticket Examiners.