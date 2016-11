Southern Railway has announced that 12-car DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) passenger trains would be operated in Tiruchi-Nagore-Karaikal-Nagore-Tiruchi section.

The Tiruchi – Nagore DEMU passenger (train No. 76852) will run with 12 – car DEMU coaches instead of eight cars from November 15.

The Nagore – Tiruchi passenger (train No. 76851), Nagore – Karaikal passenger (train No. 06852) and Karaikal – Nagore passenger (train No. 06851) would be operated with 12-car DEMU coaches from November 16, a press release said.