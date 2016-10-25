A 10-year-old girl of Palakkarai in the city died of suspected septicaemia, a serious bloodstream infection, on Saturday.

The deceased J. Anees, was studying Class V in a private school. She was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Medical College Hospital here on Saturday with high fever, nausea and vomiting.

She also had problems in respiration. Her blood pressure was extremely low when she was admitted to the hospital.

Sources in the hospital said she was brought to the hospital in a critical condition. However, she did not respond to the treatment as she developed septic shock. She died within a few hours.