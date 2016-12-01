10 killed, 15 injured in fire at explosives making factory

more-in

Ten persons were feared killed and 15 injured in a fire in an explosives making unit at Murugapatti, about 40 km from here, on Thursday, police said.

The reason for the fire was not known immediately, police said. Three firefighting units and 10 ambulances were pressed into service.

The fire was noticed in one of the manufacturing wings of the factory and it soon spread to other areas. The explosions triggered panic among people in the surrounding area and waves of the blast were felt even two km away from the site, forcing officials to stop traffic on Athur road, police said.

As the area was receiving heavy rains, rescue operations could not be taken up in full swing, though the fire was almost contained, police said.

There were 15 mini units in the factory which was manufacturing explosives for deepening and widening wells in rocky belts.

The licenced unit was working for more than 25 years, police said.