“Railways focussing more on passenger comfort”

The Southern Railway is focussing more on comfort and quality of the journey by providing various passenger amenities this year.

Provision of escalators, establishment of air-conditioned waiting halls in more stations and setting up of emergency medical centres at major stations were some of the measures being taken by the Railway administration.

Reading out the message of the Southern Railway General Manager on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day celebrations here, the Tiruchi Divisional Railway Manager A. K. Agarwal said safety is being given top priority in railway operations.

Mr. Agarwal hoisted the national flag and inspected the ceremonial march past by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the Republic Day celebrations organised by the Tiruchi Railway Division here on Thursday.

Reading out the message of the Southern Railway General Manager, Mr. Agarwal said 36 railway stations of religious importance were being developed with additional facilities. All passenger reservation counters would be provided with Point of Sale machines by March to move towards cashless transactions.

E-catering has begun in 176 trains and in 37 stations, he said adding that 10 more trains would be covered shortly by On Board House Keeping System.

Southern Railway had undertaken various track related safety works thereby according importance to safety in train operations. A total number of 22 level crossing gates had been interlocked and 91 unmanned level crossings eliminated.

Despite several constraints Southern Railway was able to maintain overall punctuality of 88 per cent.

The function was attended by H. M. Sharma, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, C. Soma Shekar, Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, senior railway officers and staff of Tiruchi Railway Division.

Tiruchi airport

Republic Day was celebrated at the Tiruchi international airport with the Airport Director K. Gunasekaran hoisting the national flag. Officials from the Airports Authority of India and Central Industrial Security Force were present on the occasion.