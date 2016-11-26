more-in

In introducing the new Rs. 2,000 currency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only facilitated those who harboured black money, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S. Thirunavukkarasar said here on Saturday.

Pointing out that Mr. Mod rode to power promising that he would retrieve the black money stashed in Switzerland banks, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar claimed that instead of keeping his promise the Prime Minister had only put the hapless common man into trouble. Mr. Modi is acting like a dictator, he alleged.

The TNCC president was here to preside over a regional convention of the Congress party in which leaders and cadres from Tiruchi, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts participated in large numbers.

“When many people in rural areas are unaware of the various applications in the advanced mobile phones and use it to only talk, how come Mr. Modi fancies that rural masses would go in for mobile banking?” Mr. Thirunavukkarasar wondered. What would people in areas do where there was no banking service do, he asked.

Maintaining that the Congress was fighting for the welfare of the common man, the TNCC president exhorted his cadres to participate in the nationwide stir against the hazards of demonetisation slated for Monday by staging protests separately, just as the Left parties and the DMK were planning.

There were many in the BJP who were in total disagreement with the demonetisation and its fallout, the TNCC president said adding even the Supreme Court has counselled caution in that regard. Mr. Modi has forgotten that he is the Prime Minister and was acting like a dictator, he said.

The common man was not asking for Rs. 2,000 currency note but by introducing the high value currency, Mr. Modi has only facilitated those who were harbouring and hoarding black money leaving the commoners in the lurch. The Congress would fight for the welfare of the vulnerable sections, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar added.