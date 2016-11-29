“It has hit farmers, daily wage earners hard”

more-in

Cadre of the Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M) staged a protest in the city on Monday slamming the Central government for demonetising Rs 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes thereby causing immense hardship to all sections of the society.

Around 60 members of the party took part in the demonstration that was held near the Marakkadai over bridge led by the party’s Rockfort branch secretary Jayapal. The party’s former district secretary S. Sridhar was among those who took part in the protest.

Holding party flags, the CPI-M members raised slogans against the Centre on the demonetisation issue during the hour-long demonstration .

The party said demonetisation had hit hard the farmers, middle class, small traders and daily wage earners.

It wanted the Centre to permit the demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes till such time the new notes came to be circulated.

The party demanded the Centre to nationalise the assets of big industrialists who failed to repay loans to the banks. It also wanted the Centre to release the list of those who maintained accounts in banks in foreign countries.