“Give up discrimination”

: Stating that caste system was against the basic tenets of Christianity, the “Tamilaga Akkarai Iyakkam”, a forum promoted by a group of 12 priests to create awareness among Christians, has urged Christians to stand against caste discrimination, hierarchy, inequality, untouchability and divisions.

A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meet of 1,000 inter-caste married couples and anti-caste Christian festival held here on Tuesday.

The meet, which was presided over by Rev. Antony Devotta, Bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Tiruchi, said that discrimination in terms of caste, community and economic status had no place in Christianity. Welcoming inter-caste marriages, another resolution said that inter-caste couples, who had married by breaking the caste barriers and customs, should not plunge into caste system again. They should work hard to create a caste-less society.

While calling upon the dioceses and churches to ensure equality, the meet said that conducive atmosphere should be created to protect the couples of inter-caste marriages. They should be allowed to lead a dignified life. Stakeholders should create awareness of the importance of promoting inter-caste marriages to eradicate caste system. The meet said that the government should offer priority for inter-caste couples and their children on education, employment and sanction of loans and subsidy. The government should pass a special bill to set up a separate wing to take action against those indulging in honour killings.

Rev. Fr. K. Charles, parish priest, Karumandapam, an organiser, said the meet was special. It was for probably for the first time in the State that heads of dioceses and churches participated in a meet against caste discrimination. It was an attempt to send a message to Christians that caste discrimination was against the basic principles of Christianity.

Rev. Francis Antonysamy, Bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Kumbakonam, Rev. Thomas Paulsamy, Bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Dindigul, and president, SC/ST Commission of Tamil Nadu Bishop Conference, Rev. Jeromedhas Varuvel, Bishop, Roman Catholic Diocese of Kuzhithurai, P. Sivakami, founder, Samooga Samathuva Padai, and P. Suganthi, State general secretary, All India Democratic Women Association, spoke.