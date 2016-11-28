“Establish sub-court at Aranthangi”

more-in

To ease the workload of lawyers, judicial officers; public too stand to benefit

: Members of the Aranthangi Bar Association who spoke at a function to accord reception to M. Govindaraj, Judge of the Madras High Court, on Saturday, stressed the need for starting a sub-court at Aranthangi to ease the workload of lawyers, judicial officers and provide speedy delivery of justice to the public.

B. Venkatesan, president, Bar Association of Aranthangi, referred to the infrastructure available at the Combined Court building constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.25 crore and declared open in September 2013.

“The combined court has incorporated sub-court building, furniture and other basic infrastructure. However, for want of clearance from the government, the sub-court is yet to be started,” he said.

Now, cases pertaining to sub-court are being dealt with at the sub-court at Pudukottai which has 2,400 cases of appeal suits and original suits.

“An administrative permission to start the sub-court in Aranthangi by utilising the already created infrastructure would go a long way in assisting the litigant public of Avudaiyarkovil, Aranthangi, Manamelkudi taluks besides part of Alangudi taluk,” he said.

He explained that the sub-court at Pudukottai was overburdened with a good part of the working hours being utilised for calling of cases and their adjournment. “Daily, 150 cases are called at the sub-court and most of them are adjourned under unavoidable circumstances,” he said.

Mr. Govindaraj said that he would take up the matter with the authorities for immediate action.

Judicial officers, D. Kingsly Christopher, A. Liaquth Ali, T.V. Anilkumar, S. Murugavel and C. Kalaiarasi were among those who were present.