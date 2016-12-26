“End harassment to Indian fishermen”

more-in

The Sri Lankan Minister for Fisheries Mahinda Amaraweera’s reported statement that the vessels of Indian fishermen which cross over to the island nation's marine borders would be nationalised displays the country's height of arrogance, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K.Vasan said here on Monday.

Interacting with the media, Mr. Vasan observed that while it was welcome on the part of the Sri Lankan Government to release arrested Indian fishermen ahead of the year-end festivals as a goodwill gesture, the Minister's reported statement on nationalising the Indian boats needed to be countered effectively by the Central Government. The State Government must pressure the Narendra Modi regime to take effective steps to end the repeated harassment of Indian fishermen by the Lankan forces on the high seas, he demanded.

On the continuing agrarian crisis plaguing the delta region and the resultant shock deaths and suicides by affected farmers, Mr. Vasan emphasised the need to declare Tamil Nadu drought-hit and extend Rs. 10 lakh each to the next of kin of those farmers who have died in the recent past.

While urging the State Government to order a thorough probe into the alleged malpractices in district central cooperative banks and the Income Tax department's search operations against top ranked officials and industrial barons, Mr. Vasan claimed that people had lost faith in the O. Panneerselvam regime.

The actions against the former Chief Secretary and related developments had eroded the people's trust in the current regime, he said.