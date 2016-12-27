“Declare Tamil Nadu drought-hit”

more-in

About 118 members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam and Tamil Manila Vivasaya Thozhilalargal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India, were taken into custody after they attempted to lay siege to the Collector’s office in the city on Monday as part of their State-wide protest to press for their charter of demands, including declaring Tamil Nadu as drought-hit.

They demanded constitution of Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority, waiver of all crop loans, sanction of Rs.30,000 an acre as compensation to farmers, Rs.25,000 to families of agricultural labourers and Rs.25 lakh as relief to families of farmers who committed suicide.

The agitation was led by T.Indrajit, State deputy secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam.

Ayilai Siva.Suriyan, district secretary of the association, was also arrested.