THANJAVUR: The Tamizhaga Cauvery Farmers Association has demanded that the State must be declared drought-hit and Cauvery Management Board must be constituted immediately.

To stress the demands, the association has planned to organise a day-long fast involving all political parties and social organisations in Tiruvarur on December 5, association general secretary P.R. Pandian said here on Monday.

Pointing out that more farmers were getting stressed due to the deepening farm crisis in the delta and in other parts of the State, Mr. Pandian faulted the Central Government for betraying the interests of the delta farmers in going back on the issue of forming the CMB and not forcing Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu's due share of water in Cauvery to save the standing samba crop.

The socio economic fallout of the delta crisis was getting reflected in the death and suicide of farmers who were feeling the pinch of the worsening agriculture crisis which called for immediate remedial measures such as declaring the whole State drought hit and extending attendant benefits to the farmers and immediate formation of the CMB for which the one day fast was being held, Mr. Pandian said.