“Adopt drip irrigation”

Farmers of the district should explore the possibilities of producing high quality black gram and organic vegetables to get attractive returns, observed scientists and bank officials who spoke at a function got up by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and GVN Trust, a non-governmental organisation at Keelakurichi near here recently.

S. Somasundaram, District Development Manager, NABARD, said that failure of monsoon had been a recurring phenomenon these days.

Adoption of drip irrigation for high yielding black gram and vegetables would go a long way to get good returns.

Demonstration

R Manimekalai, Programme Coordinator, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Vamban, spoke on value-addition in vegetable cultivation. She conducted a demonstration on preparation of a bio manure using eggs and jaggery. Prabhu Kumar, Assistant Professor of Agronomy, spoke on economic measures in black gram cultivation and soil conservation technique in vegetable cultivation. K. Manimaran, Branch Manager, Canara Bank, Muckanamalaipatti, urged the farmers to adopt shifting cultivation technique by raising pulses and vegetables for sustained returns. Subramanian, Managing Trustee, GVN Trust, spoke on organic methodology in raising vegetables and black gram.