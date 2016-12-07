“A great loss for women”

more-in

The demise of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undoubtedly a loss for women in the State despite the divided reaction that her tenure provoked, say leading female professionals in the city.

“The life of Jayalalithaa, like for many women at the top, had been a battle with lot of sacrifices and compromises. Yet, she showed a boldness to face anything, which I envy,” said S. Uma, Director, ICAR - National Research Centre for Banana. “I have felt that behind her tough exterior, she hid a child, a loving woman, caring mother and devoted caretaker of the public,” she added.

K. Meena, former Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, termed the death of the Chief Minister as “a great loss that cannot be compensated. It was through her policies that Tamil Nadu has emerged as among the leading States in India, especially in higher education.”

Praising the leader for the success of her skill-based training directed at women and youth, she said that “Jayalalithaa was truly a people’s CM. She had lots of goals, and put in her all to achieve them. As an educationist, I have seen her efforts to increase the gross enrolment ratio among young women in schools and colleges. She also successfully bridged the urban-rural divide by making education accessible to all.”

Jayalalitha’s iron-grip on the State’s administration was praised and reviled in equal measure. However, many, such as N. Manimekalai, Director and Head, Department of Women's Studies, Bharathidasan University, feel that assertiveness is an essential requirement for a woman leader to make a mark in a male-dominated bastion.

“The policies and programmes implemented by her were quite inclusive. They were based on the needs of the grassroots, oppressed and marginalised population.”

She added that some of the schemes initiated by her were quite gender-sensitive, despite being short-term in nature. “The Cradle Baby Scheme, for example, may not have served to end the menace of female infanticide or foeticide yet, but it protects the life of the female newborn. She understood the needs of women and girls and her concern could be seen in the free sanitary napkin distribution scheme which helped not only in handling menstruation with hygiene but also created awareness.”

Echoing the feeling of many who felt a personal sense of loss at Jayalalithaa’s death, Rani Muralidharan, Executive Director, GK Sons Engineering Enterprises Pvt Ltd said, “How I wish she had fought it out and come back in her usual inimitable style. Her administrative capabilities were exemplary and her impeccable command over English was a treat to listen. Brand ‘Amma’ will stand the test of time, as she embodied the image for the downtrodden, especially women.”

The late Chief Minister’s tenacity could well prove to be an inspiration for today’s young women, said Allirani Balaji, Chairman, Child Development Committee, Rotary International District 3000. “She has truly achieved a lot in a man’s world, and remained very determined to overcome the ups and downs in her career. We could all learn from her.”

If there was a regret, it was that she did not take better care of her health, said Ms. Allirani. “As a public figure, and in this day of advanced healthcare in India, if she had paid greater attention to her own problems, perhaps this outcome could have been prevented,” she said.

“Women were impressed by her leadership, knowledge and determination,” said J. Geetha, director, Gramalaya Microfin Foundation. “The people who are crying for her today are not just her blood relatives, which shows how hard she worked for the public.”

“India has lost a great leader of tall order who proved that she lives in the hearts of people even after her demise, because of her great contribution to the society while she was alive,” said K. Geetha of Pravaag and Maharishi Vidhya Mandir Special Schools.