‘Life’ term for accused in Dalit girl rape, murder case

Fast Track Mahila Court here on Thursday sentenced S. Ramachandran (32) of Nangavaram near Kulithalai, the prime accused in the sensational rape and murder of a Dalit minor girl of K. Pichampatti in Karur district, to undergo life imprisonment until his death.

According to the prosecution, the 17-year-old-girl, was raped and murdered at K. Pichampatti village near here on June 23, 2014. She was forcibly taken to the betelvine yard by the accused when she was returning home from Sinthalavai on a bicycle. After raping her, the accused strangulated the girl to death. He had also took away 4.2 grams of gold ear studs from her body.

The murder came to light on the same night when the residents of Dalit Colony of K. Pichampatti searched for the girl, who had gone for day work at a mosquito net manufacturing unit in nearby Karur. She had taken up the employment to earn money for paying fee to a polytechnic college she was planning to join.

Mayanur police arrested Ramachandran alias “Splendour” Ramachandran (32), a habitual offender involved in lifting bikes, on the charge of rape and murder.

He was booked under various IPC sections and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. One Manikandan (27) of Lalapet was charged with helping Ramachandran to sell the stolen jewels.

M. Gunasekaran, Sessions Judge, Fast Track Mahila Court, awarded life imprisonment for the reminder of his natural life (life sentence until death). He also imposed a fine of Rs. 1,000 on Ramachandran under IPC Section 376 (2) (M) (rape). The accused was also sentenced to life sentence and slapped with fine of Rs.1,000 under Section 302 (murder).

Besides, Ramachandran was awarded 10 years of imprisonment each under Section 364 (abduction with the intention of killing) and 394 read with 397 (Robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.) of the IPC respectively.

The Judge sentenced Manikandan to three years rigorous imprisonment under IPC Sec.414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property). The murder had resulted in a public furore and caught nationwide attention of human rights activists. The villagers had raised black flags atop their homes, protesting against delay in arresting the accused. T.K. Rajasekaran, Superintendent of Police, Karur, said it was one of the rare judgements in the State where the accused was sentenced to undergo life until death.