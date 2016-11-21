‘Heart Assist Clinic’ launched

K.S. Palanisamy, Tiruchi Collector, M.S. Ashraf (second from left), Executive Member, Tamil Nadu Medical Council, M. Chenniappan (right), Senior Consultant Cardiologist, inaugurating the Heart Assist Clinic in Tiruchi. Rohini Sridhar (left), Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Hospitals, Madurai, looks. | Photo Credit: M_SRINATH

TIRUCHI: Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Tiruchi, has launched a ‘Heart Assist Clinic’ to extend continuous monitoring of progress of health of heart patients.

Collector K.S. Palanisamy inaugurated the clinic at a function held here on Sunday.

Speaking at the function, he said that the State had become the medical capital of the country thanks to the excellent infrastructure in health care sector. It had opened avenues for promoting medical tourism. More and more foreigners and patients from other parts of the country had been visiting the State to get quality treatment at affordable cost.

The State had become a hope for providing better treatment to the needy patients. Mr. Palanisamy said that medical advancement and the availability of talented professionals had raised the hope of patients. The Heart Assist Clinic would serve well patients with heart ailments.

Stressing the importance of maintaining good health, he said physical activity like taking part in sports, walking or yoga would prevent people spending on medical treatment. People should follow good life style with physical activity and dietary control, he said.

Rohini Sridhar, Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Hospitals, Madurai Region said that the heart assist clinic would prove to be an asset to the heart patients in delta region.

M. Chenniappan, Senior Consultant Cardiologist and honorary director of medical education, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, shared the concept of Heart Assist Clinic and highlighted the importance of continued care to the heart patients even after discharge. He said that there was an urgent need to create awareness about the heart related illness and organize research for better patient care.

M.S. Ashraf, Senior Physician and Executive Member of Tamil Nadu Medical Council, who released the Heart Assist Clinic Registry, said the registry will open new vistas for research and will help understand the disease and treat patients in a better way.

Ay. Shyam Sundar, A. Kader Sahib, N. Senthilkumar, Kartheegesan, Venkata Devanathan, cardiologists of Apollo Hospitals, spoke.