Extend last date: rights panel

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed that the last date for applying for the zero landless Kerala scheme be extended. A government order stipulates that applications received till March 31, 2014, and those received through mass contact programmes and revenue adalats only will be considered. If the last date is extended, applications received at various District Collectorates too can be considered, commission member K. Mohan Kumar said in the directive. The project has been envisaged to help those who cannot afford to buy land. The apprehensions of those making innumerable visits to offices where applications have been submitted should be allayed, the commission said. — Staff Reporter