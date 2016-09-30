Residents of Marayamuttom take to the streets in protest

: Two youths were killed when their motorcycle was knocked down by a speeding granite-laden tipper lorry near Marayamuttom on Thursday. The police identified the victims as Balu, 20, of Marayamuttom, and Vipin, 18, of Aruvippuram. The accident occurred at Chittattinkara at 9 a.m.

The lorry, which was on its way to Vizhinjam after collecting granite from a quarry near Neyyattinkara, knocked down the two-wheeler. Balu was caught under the wheels of the lorry. Vipin, who sustained grievous head injuries, was declared dead upon arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

Residents of the locality took to the streets in protest against speeding of heavy vehicles, which is a common sight in the area. Despite the efforts of the Marayamuttom police and Revenue officials, the agitators refused to disperse and permit normal flow of traffic. They demanded measures to rein in the issue of speeding as well as adjust the timings when the lorries transported materials from quarries.

Later, by around 2.30 p.m., the protesters dispersed after District Collector S. Venkatesapathy assured them that measures would be taken to ensure that similar incidents did not recur.