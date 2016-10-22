Hit by the door of a car that opened suddenly

Jeevan Charles, 19, died after being thrown off his two-wheeler under a tanker lorry near the Regional Ophthalmic Centre here on Friday.

The accident occurred when the door of a parked car was suddenly opened, hitting him. Jeevan hailed from Alamcode in Attingal. He lost control of the motorbike when the car’s door hit him.

Though the tanker driver stopped the vehicle and rushed him to the hospital, he could not be rescued. The driver of the car had reportedly fled after the incident. — Staff Reporter