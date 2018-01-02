Youth killed in New Year eve clash

more-in

One person was killed and another seriously injured when a New Year’s celebration in Balaramapuram turned violent during the early hours of Monday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Arunjith, 32, of Russelpuram, near Balaramapuram. His friend, Anish, sustained serious injuries in the clash and was under treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

The incident which took place at Parakuzhy, near Balaramapuram, is suspected to be closely linked to a long-running feud among rival gangs. The gang led by Arunjith allegedly picked a quarrel with the other group which had organised a New Year’s celebration in the area. This snowballed into a full-blown brawl during which Arunjith was bludgeoned using a heavy object. Anish was allegedly hacked by the rival gang.

The police is learnt to have taken around 10 people into custody, including those of the rival gang who sought medical treatment following the clash. Arunjith was a history-sheeter who has been involved in various criminal activities including the attack on the then Neyyattinkara Inspector Anil Kumar in 2013.