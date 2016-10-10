The Nemom police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of a 24-year old youth during a clash that had taken place at Karakkamandapam on Friday. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Anshakeer of Puthiya Karakkamandapam. Allegedly a close associate of the prime suspect Abu Shakeer, Anshakeer is accused to have been part of the gang that murdered Rafeeq. “The accused was apprehended from near his house. We have received leads regarding the others,” an official said.

Rafeeq, who was allegedly beaten to death using a stone, succumbed to his injuries at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday. Abu Shakeer, despite being admitted with injuries, managed to escape. The clash is being seen as part of a long feud among rival gangs.