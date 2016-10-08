Mother, relative injured in attack

A 19-year-old youth was killed and two of his relatives seriously injured in an attack by an armed gang at his residence in Puthanpalam on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Vishnu. The injured are his mother Bindu, 35, and a relative, Laila, 35.

The police suspect it to be a revenge attack for the murder of Sunil Babu, younger brother of Dini Babu, a history-sheeter, in December last.

The target of the attack is said to be Kopra Suresh, a friend of Vishnu.

Six-member gang

The gang of six, who arrived on motorcycles around 7 p.m., hacked Vishnu in front of his house.

The women, who tried to save him, were also attacked. The police have launched a search for the assailants, all of whom belong to Puthanpalam.

One of the accused has been arrested.