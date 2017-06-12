Youth drowns in Kallar

more-in

A 24-year-old man drowned in the Kallar river while on a leisure trip with his friends to Ponmudi on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Tom Joy of Vallakadavu. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when Tom along with four others were returning from Ponmudi hill station. Having entered the river at Kallar, they ventured far away from the river bank. While others managed to swim to safety, Tom found it difficult to join his friends.

The body was recovered during a search operation undertaken by the Ponmudi police and the Fire and Rescue Services.