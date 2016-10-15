Activists of the Youth Congress on Friday gheraoed the joint commissioner of Pareeksha Bhavan, claiming that an interview was going on there to appoint Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] sympathisers and relatives of leftist service organisation leaders as data entry operators.

Allegations

A press note issued here said such personnel were hitherto appointed from the employment exchange.

However this time, application forms were taken from CPI(M) sympathisers and relatives of service organisation leaders and an interview was held on Friday.

Discussions

Following the gherao and subsequent discussions held with Youth Congress activists, the joint director agreed to terminate the interview and to take in data entry operators from the employment exchange, the press note said.

The gherao was led by Youth Congress president Vinod Yesudas, the press note added.