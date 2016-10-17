Drive to engage citizens in preparation of the Smart City proposal

Over 60 children gathered to portray the cities of their imagination at a painting contest organised by the city Corporation at the museum radio park here on Sunday.

The contest was held as part of a drive to engage citizens in the ongoing preparation of the Corporation’s Smart City proposal. Students of kindergarten, lower primary (LP), upper primary (UP), high school (HS), and higher secondary (HSS) sections took part. They were allowed to use crayons, water colours, and acrylic colours.

The LP students were asked to draw their schools, while those in the UP section portrayed ‘a clean city.’ HS and HSS students were tasked with depicting the more imaginative themes of ‘green city’ and ‘the city of my dreams’ respectively. Meanwhile, the tiny tots from kindergarten drew anything that came to their mind.

Smart and green cities

It was evident from the paintings, especially those by the older children, that they perhaps grasped the concept of a ‘smart city’ even better than the adults. Eleventhth grader Reshma, for example, told The Hindu that the city of her dreams was one where development would take place without compromising nature.

While many of the pictures depicting ‘green’ cities featured modern infrastructure like metros and flyovers side by side with trees and hills, eighth grader Naveen went one step further by drawing wind mills and stressing on clean energy.

The children could have picked up their ideas from the cities of developed countries, going by the tall and sophisticated buildings that were prominently featured in many pictures.

Originality and inventiveness of ideas, colour contrast, and overall quality will be the criteria for evaluation of the pictures.

Artist Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar, who inaugurated the event, will head the team of judges.

The results will be announced on Monday.