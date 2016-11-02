Cities » Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, November 2, 2016
Updated: November 2, 2016 05:40 IST

Work on Valiyathura pier on

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
The Valiyathura pier in Thiruvananthapuram.—Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar
The Valiyathura pier in Thiruvananthapuram.—Photo: C. Ratheesh Kumar

Ports Department scouting for a company that can strengthen the pier

The renovation work on the Valiyathura pier, one of the preferred evening spots of the city crowd, is progressing, but the Ports Department is now on the look out for a company which can take up the complicated work of strengthening the pier.

The department had in September called for Expression of Interest for the strengthening works and have now extended the dates.

The dilapidated pier, which extends to a length of 214 metres into the sea, has been closed many times in the recent past due to safety concerns.

“Currently, we are working on providing handrails across the full length of the bridge and also some concreting work on the top of the pier. The work is expected to finish in three months. The whole project costs Rs.1.04 crore,” says Anil Kumar, Executive Engineer of the Harbour Engineering Department at Vizhinjam, which is overseeing the work.

According to officials here, the strengthening work is not easy to execute and so not many companies might be ready to take it up. The works include replacing of the beams that have fallen off and strengthening of the weaker parts of the structure. For this, methods like guniting are used, in which a mixture of cement and sand are sprayed on to the structure under high pressure.

The previous strengthening work, taken up more than a decade ago, was done by a firm from Tamil Nadu. Currently, there is administrative sanction of Rs.2 crore for the strengthening works.

Once a major port

Valiyathura became one of the major ports of the South in the 1950s, and has been used extensively for the transport of cargo until it fell into disuse by the 1980s.

Currently, it is used for angling and for launching catamarans during rough weather by the local fishermen.

“Along with the development of the Vizhinjam port, the government can think about developing Valiyathura as a mini port, considering its ideal location. Auxiliary facilities can be added for fish landing like auction halls, mending yard, and market space to help with the livelihood of the local fishing community too. The unused warehouses can even be used for marine biodiversity museums,” says Tony Oliver, former Valiyathura councillor and president of the Trivandrum Kambavala Matsyathozhilali Federation.

More In: Thiruvananthapuram
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Nirapara brand of powdered spices banned

KSRTC yet to settle Scania bill

Jet Airways starts three new flights

Konkan Railway

KSEB introduces 24-hour call centre

Journalism losing credibility: Sashi Kumar

Karunya to be linked to RSBY

Sabarimala visit

54.72 % of population in Kerala are Hindus

Platinum jubilee has an LED glow


Kerala

Car bomb blast in Malappuram Collectorate

Kerala declared drought-hit

Wild birds free of avian influenza

Plea for freedom and sanity in courts

8 veterans dropped from CITU State panel

Thousands offer prayers at saint’s tomb at Parumala

Call to make Malayalam compulsory in schools

Culling of ducks begins in Kottayam

Kalpathy in splendour as car fete draws near

Kochi

Vessel to unload 606 cars at Kochi port today

Big leap for Chellanam, Kuttampuzha in ODF mission

Former ACP to be grilled in kidnap case

New Archbishop for Varappuzha

Kozhikode

BJP takes out protest march

State gives nod to acquire land for Calicut airport

Ration dealers to shut shops today

Concern over dropout rates


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declaring rural Kerala ‘Open-Defecation free’ at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.— Photo: S.Gopakumar

Urban areas to be ODF by next year, says Pinarayi

Chief Minister declares rural Kerala Open-Defecation Free »