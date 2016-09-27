The Medical College police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old woman, who allegedly defrauded a person of over Rs. 1 crore under the pretext of establishing a hospital.

According to Medical College police Circle Inspector C. Binukumar, the accused has been identified as Iby Ebrahim of Adichanalloor in Kollam. She allegedly claimed that she was a doctor and had worked at a reputed hospital in Kollam.

“After getting acquainted with the complainant, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, the accused said she was making efforts to establish a multi-speciality hospital at a total cost of Rs. 11 crore. She also offered the position of director of the proposed institution in return for a share of Rs. 1.25 crore. The complainant felt something was amiss after the accused went incommunicado after having obtained the amount,” the official said. The accused was subsequently tracked down to a hideout in Neyyattinkara with the assistance of the City cyber cell. The police also recovered gold ornaments, cash, valuables including high-end mobile phones and SIM cards. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said.